Left Menu

Girl, 10, drowns in drain

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:28 IST
Girl, 10, drowns in drain
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old girl died allegedly after falling into a rainwater-filled drain in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Sindhawli village, they said.

Police said the body was fished out from the drain.

Meanwhile, rains brought down the mercury in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021