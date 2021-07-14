Left Menu

Cabinet extends term of Commission examining sub-categorisation within OBCs in Central list

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the term of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Central list by six months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:40 IST

PM Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the term of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Central list by six months. As per an official release, this is the eleventh extension of the term of the Commission and will come into effect beyond July 31 and up to January 31, 2022.

The Centre said that the proposed extension of tenure and addition in its terms of reference will enable the "Commission" to submit a comprehensive report on the issue of sub-categorisation of OBCs, after consultation with various stakeholders. Informing about the implementation of the extension schedule, the release said, "The order of extension of the term of the "Commission" by six months beyond July 31 and till January 31, 2022, would be notified with the approval of the President." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

