Left Menu

Swedish court hands life sentence to Afghan convicted of stabbing spree

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:46 IST
Swedish court hands life sentence to Afghan convicted of stabbing spree
  • Country:
  • Sweden

An Afghan refugee was sentenced to life in prison by a Swedish court on Wednesday for a stabbing spree in March that left seven victims hospitalised.

The man carried out the attacks on March 3 in the small town of Vetlanda, in southern Sweden, stabbing seven people before being shot and taken into custody by police.

Police initially investigated possible terror motives but the man was only charged for attempted murder. The man had suffered from mental illness at the time of the attack, but was not judged unfit to stand trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021