Left Menu

Rajasthan: Joint labour commissioner booked on rape charge

PTI | Kota | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:39 IST
Rajasthan: Joint labour commissioner booked on rape charge
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old joint labour commissioner here was booked for raping an employee of his office, police said on Wednesday The woman has alleged that Pradeep Jha raped her twice, first in Delhi and then in Kota.

The medical examination of the woman was done and her statement was recorded on Wednesday.

The woman filed the complaint against the accused with the Kota SP, alleging sexual exploitation and rape, Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena said.

On the directions of the SP, police booked Jha under Sections 354, 376 and 384 of the IPC on Monday night and initiated investigation, he said. The woman alleged that on the pretext of official work, the accused once took her to Delhi, where he raped her in Rajasthan House, and the next time he forcibly took her to Piplda House in Kota, where he repeated the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021