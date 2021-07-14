Left Menu

S.Africa looking into deploying more military to quell unrest, president says

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-07-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 19:30 IST
The South African government is looking into expanding the deployment of the military after days of looting and violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, according to a statement from his office on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa made the comments during consultations with the leaders of political parties on ways to address the ongoing unrest. The leaders urged him to put more troops on the streets.

"President Ramaphosa welcomed proposals made by political leaders and said expanded deployment of the South African National Defence Force was being addressed," the statement said.

