Left Menu

MP: Two cops suspended for embezzling, illegally seizing cash in Bhopal

The matter came to light when it was found that the money was seized from an employee of a Gujarat-based jewellery company during patrolling, he said. The constables have been suspended and a department inquiry has been initiated against them, he said, adding that the money has been returned to the jewellery company.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:09 IST
MP: Two cops suspended for embezzling, illegally seizing cash in Bhopal
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen were suspended in Madhya Pardesh's Bhopal district on Wednesday for allegedly embezzling Rs 2 lakh from the cash they seized illegally from an employee of a Gujarat-based jewellery company, an official said.

The alleged incident occurred during the police patrolling on the night of July 10, when constables Sumit Baghel and Vinod Rawat illegally seized Rs 5 lakh from employees of a jewellery firm on the pretext of checking, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bhadoria said. The constables kept Rs 2 lakh with them and handed over the remaining sum to the in-charge of Ayodhya Nagar police station, saying that the money was recovered from two motorcyclists, the official said, adding that this money was registered in the records. The matter came to light when it was found that the money was seized from an employee of a Gujarat-based jewellery company during patrolling, he said. The constables have been suspended and a department inquiry has been initiated against them, he said, adding that the money has been returned to the jewellery company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021