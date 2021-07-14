MP: Two cops suspended for embezzling, illegally seizing cash in Bhopal

Two policemen were suspended in Madhya Pardesh's Bhopal district on Wednesday for allegedly embezzling Rs 2 lakh from the cash they seized illegally from an employee of a Gujarat-based jewellery company, an official said.

The alleged incident occurred during the police patrolling on the night of July 10, when constables Sumit Baghel and Vinod Rawat illegally seized Rs 5 lakh from employees of a jewellery firm on the pretext of checking, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bhadoria said. The constables kept Rs 2 lakh with them and handed over the remaining sum to the in-charge of Ayodhya Nagar police station, saying that the money was recovered from two motorcyclists, the official said, adding that this money was registered in the records. The matter came to light when it was found that the money was seized from an employee of a Gujarat-based jewellery company during patrolling, he said. The constables have been suspended and a department inquiry has been initiated against them, he said, adding that the money has been returned to the jewellery company.

