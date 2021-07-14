Two men who duped senior citizens at ATM kiosks nabbed

City police arrested two men on Wednesday for allegedly duping a senior citizen woman of Rs 90,000 by offering to help her deposit cash at an ATM kiosk.

Ramesh Devangaon (31) and Feeroz Pathan (35), the accused, were suspected to have deceived many other elderly persons on the pretext of helping with ATM transactions, said an official.

The accused targeted a 61-year-old woman when she visited an ATM kiosk in suburban Malad last week to deposit cash. One of them offered to help her, while the other asked her to hurry up saying he had to deposit cash too.

With a sleight of hand, they duo allegedly pocketed the cash instead of depositing it in the machine.

After she filed a complaint, police tracked down the duo by watching the feed of several CCTV cameras and arrested them from Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai.

They have been booked under IPC section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions and probe is on, the police official said.

