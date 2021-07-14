These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL18 SINOINDIA-ARMY Monitoring activities by PLA: Army on eastern Ladakh situation New Delhi: There has been no attempt by the Indian or the Chinese side to occupy the areas in eastern Ladakh from where they disengaged in February and both sides are engaged in talks to resolve the remaining issues in the region, the Army said on Wednesday.

DEL77 PM-VARANASI Our vision is to build quality infrastructure in Varanasi for coming generations: PM Modi New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared details of many projects he will inaugurate there and asserted that his government's vision is to build quality infrastructure in the holy city for the coming generations.

DEL31 INDOAFGHAN-RUSSIA India has huge interest in Afghanistan: Russian diplomat New Delhi: India has huge interest in Afghanistan and it is for New Delhi to decide its extent of involvement in the conflict-ridden country, a senior Russian diplomat said on Wednesday amidst growing security concerns over the Taliban fighters rapidly seizing control of a large number of areas, forcing many countries to scale down their presence there.

DEL15 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 38,792 fresh Covid cases, 624 deaths New Delhi: India recorded 38,792 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,46,074, while the death toll reached 4,11,408 with 624 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

DEL81 VIRUS-LD RECKLESS CROWDS-EXPERTS Apathy, fatalism or bravado? Decoding ‘no mask-no distancing’ public recklessness New Delhi: Why are thousands crowding into markets, public places and holiday destinations seemingly without thought for the devastating second wave India is barely out of? If you have asked yourself that question, you are not alone. That is the question baffling experts too. DEL86 RUSSIA-AFGHANISTAN Taliban must deal with terrorism and related issues to become legitimate: Russia New Delhi: Russia on Wednesday said that the Taliban is a ''current reality'' in Afghanistan and it must deal with the problem of terrorism and other related issues in order to become legitimate, noting that there was no military solution to the unfolding situation in that country.

DEL26 SCO-LD JAISHANKAR SCO must stop terror financing: Jaishankar at SCO meet New Delhi: Combating terrorism and extremism is the key purpose of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and it must stop terror financing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at a key meeting of the grouping that was attended by his counterparts from Pakistan and China.

DEL74 JAISHANKAR-LD AFGHANISTAN Future of Afghanistan cannot be its past, says India; Presents 3-point roadmap to bring peace New Delhi: Emphasising that the future of Afghanistan cannot be its past, India on Wednesday presented a three-point roadmap for the conflict-ridden country that entailed cessation of violence and terrorist attacks, settlement of the conflict through political dialogue and steps to ensure that neighbouring countries are not threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism.

DEL30 DEF-NAVY-SANKALP Operation Sankalp: Sixteen Indian-flagged vessels provided safe passage everyday New Delhi: The Indian Navy's Operation Sankalp has provided safe passage to an average 16 Indian-flagged merchant vessels in the Gulf region everyday, an official statement said on Wednesday.

DEL54 VIRUS-LD-MHA-ADVISORY MHA says 'blatant violation' of Covid norms in hill stations, markets; asks states to take action New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry Wednesday said blatant violations of COVID-19 norms have been observed in several parts of the country, including hill stations, and asked states and union territories to take action against officials responsible for ensuring compliance to laid down guidelines. DEL96 PM-GUJ-PROJECTS PM to inaugurate several rail projects in Gujarat on Friday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several key railway projects in Gujarat via video-conferencing on Friday and also throw open an Aquatics and Robotics Gallery and a Nature Park in the Gujarat Science City to the public.

DEL85 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Pak LeT commander among 3 militants killed in J-K’s Pulwama Srinagar: A Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and his two local accomplices were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

LEGAL LGD25 SC-ADHIKARI BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari moves SC for transfer of CM Mamata Banerjee’s election plea outside WB New Delhi: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election petition challenging his win in assembly polls from Nandigram constituency outside West Bengal. FOREIGN FGN44 PAK-AFGHAN-BORDER Pakistan closes key border crossing with Afghanistan following reports of Taliban seizing key nearby area Karachi: Pakistan has closed down its key border crossing with Afghanistan in Balochistan province following reports of Taliban fighters taking control of an important border crossing point Spin Boldak in Afghanistan, a senior official said on Wednesday.

