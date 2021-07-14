Left Menu

Forest official arrested in Deepali Chavan suicide case gets bail

Shivkumar, posted in Googamal Wildlife Division of Melghat Tiger Reserve MTR was arrested after Chavans family filed a complaint that she took her life because of harassment by her seniors.Advocate Firdos Mirza, Shivkumars lawyer, said Justice Rohit Deo of the Nagpur bench of the HC granted Kumars bail plea.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to deputy conservator of forest Vinod Shivkumar, the main accused in the suicide case of range forest officer Deepali Chavan.

Chavan (34) allegedly shot herself with her service revolver at Harisal in Amravati district on March 25. Shivkumar, posted in Googamal Wildlife Division of Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) was arrested after Chavan's family filed a complaint that she took her life because of harassment by her seniors.

Advocate Firdos Mirza, Shivkumar's lawyer, said Justice Rohit Deo of the Nagpur bench of the HC granted Kumar's bail plea. He has been asked to attend the Sadar police station here on the second and fourth Saturday of each month and surrender his passport, the lawyer said.

