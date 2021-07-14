Another module of MP-based illegal weapons supply network busted: Punjab Police

Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted another interstate module involved in manufacturing and supply of illegal weapons across the state with the arrest of its two members from Madhya Pradesh.

The development comes just four days after the Kapurthala Police busted an illicit weapons supply network with the arrest of its main supplier from Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district.

This is the fourth such MP-based illegal weapons manufacturing and supply module busted by the Punjab Police within the last eight months.

Amritsar Rural Police had unearthed two such modules, including one illicit small arms manufacturing unit in MP, with the arrest of weapon smugglers who were supplying arms to gangsters, criminals and radicals in Punjab.

In an interstate operation, a team of State Counter Intelligence, Amritsar arrested Jeevan (19), a resident of Jamli Gaytri Dham village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh and Vijay Thakur (25), a resident of Umrypani in Barwani, from Sendhwan village area, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said Police recovered 39 pistols (.32 bore) along with magazines from their possession, he said.

Gupta expressed concern that areas in Khargone, Barwani and Burhanpur districts of Madhya Pradesh have been emerging as a big-time base for manufacturing and supply of high-quality .30 bore and .32 bore pistols to gangsters and criminals in the country.

He said besides unearthing illicit weapons manufacturing units in MP, different units of the Punjab Police have earlier recovered huge caches of MP-manufactured illegal weapons from the state.

As per the information, the Punjab Police have recovered as many as 122 MP-manufactured illegal weapons since September 2020.

