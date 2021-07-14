Left Menu

Rugby-It's the Adams family as Josh to view birth of child via Zoom

Wing Josh Adams was a late withdrawal from the British & Irish Lions side to face South Africa ‘A’ on Wednesday so he could be with partner Georgia Davies via Zoom and share the experience of the birth of their first child. He was suspended for two tests.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 23:21 IST
Rugby-It's the Adams family as Josh to view birth of child via Zoom

Wing Josh Adams was a late withdrawal from the British & Irish Lions side to face South Africa ‘A’ on Wednesday so he could be with partner Georgia Davies via Zoom and share the experience of the birth of their first child. Adams was set to play at the Cape Town Stadium but will instead spend the evening in front of his device on the video conferencing platform providing support to Davies.

The pair caused a stir in February when they attended a gender reveal party while Adams was in camp with Wales in the Six Nations, breaking the team's COVID-19 regulations. He was suspended for two tests. Flyhalf Dan Biggar is also out of the clash with South Africa ‘A’ after he suffered an ankle injury in training, and has been replaced by Owen Farrell, who himself was not initially named in the squad after complaining of a side strain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
3
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
4
Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021