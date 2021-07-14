Rugby-It's the Adams family as Josh to view birth of child via Zoom

Wing Josh Adams was a late withdrawal from the British & Irish Lions side to face South Africa ‘A’ on Wednesday so he could be with partner Georgia Davies via Zoom and share the experience of the birth of their first child. Adams was set to play at the Cape Town Stadium but will instead spend the evening in front of his device on the video conferencing platform providing support to Davies.

The pair caused a stir in February when they attended a gender reveal party while Adams was in camp with Wales in the Six Nations, breaking the team's COVID-19 regulations. He was suspended for two tests. Flyhalf Dan Biggar is also out of the clash with South Africa ‘A’ after he suffered an ankle injury in training, and has been replaced by Owen Farrell, who himself was not initially named in the squad after complaining of a side strain.

