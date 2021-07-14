Left Menu

Four bovine smugglers arrested in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 23:40 IST
Four alleged bovine smugglers were arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Eight bulls, four calves and two cows were rescued from the smugglers and handed over to a cow shelter, they said.

Acting on a tip-off that seven-eight smugglers were taking 15-16 animals to Haryana on foot, a police team of Nagar police station managed to arrest four among them, Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said.

Those arrested were identified as Zahud, Azad, Yakub and Kamaluddin, police said.

A case has been registered against them under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prevention of Slaughter) Act, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

