Kolkata man, out on morning walk, stabbed by snatchers,two others robbed

A man, who went out for a morning walk, was stabbed in Kolkata's Maidan area on Wednesday as his belongings, including a high-end mobile phone, were snatched by two bike-borne miscreants, police said.

The two miscreants also robbed two other morning walkers in front of the Mohammedan Sporting Club on Red Road, they said.

The two snatchers were arrested in these connections, a senior officer of the Maidan Police Station said.

The man, in his mid-20s, was stabbed around 6.15 am near the South Gate of Fort William, he said.

He was found lying in a pool of blood by passersby who took him to the SSKM Hospital, the officer added.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti Dacoity and Robbery Squad of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department personnel apprehended the two culprits from Beniapukur area in the afternoon, he said.

A case was started at the Maidan Police Station on the basis of a complaint of one of the three morning walkers and the two were booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the officer said.

''The two miscreants snatched around Rs 4,500 in cash, two mobile phones from the two morning walkers near the Mohammedan Sporting Club at around 5.30 am.

''Then, the two went towards the Kidderpore area and attacked the third person, a resident of Posta area, and snatched his belongs, including a high-end mobile phone,'' he added.

The police personnel checked the CCTV footage of the area to identify the miscreants.

''The man's injuries are grave. We are trying to find out whether he had any personal enmity with anybody,'' the officer added.

