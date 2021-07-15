Left Menu

Pelosi praises Senate budget plan as 'bold, essential investments'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 00:53 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that the $3.5 trillion Senate budget plan "will make bold, essential investments in our values as a nation."

"The Senate budget will contain many of House Democrats’ top priorities, including transformative action on the investments needed to confront the climate crisis, to transform the care economy, and to expand access to health care with enhancements to ACA, Medicare and closing the Medicaid coverage gap," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues.

