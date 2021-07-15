BRIEF-Kate Hudson-Backed Apparel Brand Fabletics Taps Banks For IPO - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 02:15 IST
* KATE HUDSON-BACKED APPAREL BRAND FABLETICS TAPS BANKS FOR IPO - WSJ
* FABLETICS COULD BE VALUED UPWARD OF $5 BILLION- WSJ * FABLETICS IS AIMING TO RAISE AROUND $500 MILLION IN AN OFFERING- WSJ
Advertisement
Also Read: British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KATE
Advertisement