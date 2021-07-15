Left Menu

HC directs Nagaland govt to reopen anganwadis

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 15-07-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 10:25 IST
The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court directed the Nagaland government to reopen the Anganwadi centers in the state.

Hearing public interest litigation, the bench of Justice Songkhupchung Serto and Justice S Hukato Swu gave the directions on Wednesday.

On behalf of the petitioner, Advocate Neiteo Koza submitted that lactating mothers and children were deprived of their required nutrition due to the closure of the Anganwadi's.

Given the pandemic, the economically- disadvantaged section of the society has even more need for nutrition supplement to build their immune system against COVID-19, and thus the state government should reopen the Anganwadi centers, she said.

The court observed, ''It is common knowledge that the poor have been hit the hardest during this pandemic and they need every help that can be provided. Therefore, it should be the endeavor of everyone responsible to make such services or benefits available at their doorsteps.'' The court directed the state government and the departments of Social Welfare, and Food & Civil Supplies to reopen the Anganwadi centers and provide benefits to the people as per their entitlements.

Fixing the next date of hearing on July 28, the court asked the government respondents to file an affidavit of compliance, and response to the petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

