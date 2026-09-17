Bruno Moretti's Bold Move: Bolsa Familia Boost Amid Re-election Bid
Brazil's Planning Minister, Bruno Moretti, announced a significant 15% increase in cash transfers under the Bolsa Familia program. This strategic move, spearheaded by President Lula to bolster his re-election campaign, is set to have substantial financial implications over the next two years.
In a significant policy announcement from Brazil's capital, Planning Minister Bruno Moretti disclosed a 15% increase in cash transfers for the nation's prominent welfare initiative, Bolsa Familia.
The decision, announced alongside President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, sharpens the focus on the upcoming elections while demonstrating the administration's commitment to social welfare.
The fiscal impact, estimated at 5.8 billion reais in 2026 and rising to 22 billion reais by 2027, signals strong governmental backing for this flagship program synonymous with the Workers Party's agenda.