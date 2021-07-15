Left Menu

CDS visits Jammu to review security on LoC, Army chief in Pokhran

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is in the Jammu sector to review the security situation along the international border and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, said Army officials on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 11:09 IST
CDS visits Jammu to review security on LoC, Army chief in Pokhran
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (Right) and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Left) (File Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is in the Jammu sector to review the security situation along the international border and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, said Army officials on Thursday. General Rawat reached Jammu on Wednesday evening. The visit comes weeks after terrorists used drones to attack the Jammu air base. General Rawat has also expressed concerns over terrorists using drones to smuggle weapons into India to fuel terrorist activities here.

Earlier in June also, he had visited the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control in the central sector in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand area, where he was briefed on the operational preparedness of the forces towards safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation at the forward-most post in the Sumdoh sub-sector. Meanwhile, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be visiting Pokhran in Rajasthan on Thursday to review the operational preparedness of the Corps of Artillery.

He would witness the firing drills of howitzers, including the Bofors and the indigenous Dhanush. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

