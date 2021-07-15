China will jointly investigate Pakistan bus incident, says foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 13:15 IST
China will jointly investigate with Pakistan a blast on a bus in Pakistan that killed nine Chinese, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.
China had previously urged Pakistan to investigate the incident, which happened on Wednesday.
