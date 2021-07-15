Left Menu

Military Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown Bucharest

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 15-07-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 13:42 IST
  • Romania

A military Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency landing on a Bucharest street on Thursday, tearing down two public street lights and stopping traffic, footage from eyewitnesses aired by private television Digi24 showed.

The helicopter was part of a group rehearsing ahead of events to mark Romanian aviation day on July 20. Footage from eyewitnesses show the helicopter losing altitude and flying low until landing in a square near downtown.

There were no casualties. The defense ministry was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

