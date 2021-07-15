Left Menu

Mobile phones, SIM cards seized from inmates in Jammu's high-security Kotbalwal Jail

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:49 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir police have seized mobile phones and SIM cards from some inmates of the high-security Kot Bhalwal Central Jail here during a surprise search operation on Thursday, officials said.

The raid was conducted by a team of police and CID wing this morning after specific inputs were received that mobile phones were being used by terrorists lodged in the jail.

Twelve mobile phones and SIM cards have been seized from them, they said. Some more items have been recovered as well, reports said.

The team are conducting further searches and questioning inmates and jail staff about how mobiles and SIM cards reached inside the complex, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

