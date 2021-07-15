Left Menu

Nigerian senate to vote on reconciled petroleum overhaul package -order paper

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 15-07-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 16:04 IST
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's senate will vote on a reconciled petroleum overhaul package on Thursday, a copy of the order paper seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The two chambers in parliament each passed the bill earlier this month, but approved different amendments, which required harmonisation between lawmakers from the two chambers.

