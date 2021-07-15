Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 16:29 IST
One person arrested in connection with IED blast in Meghalaya
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One person was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at a police camp in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, an officer said.

''One person was arrested in the case for carrying out the subversive activity,'' a senior district police officer told PTI.

The outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council has claimed responsibility for the blast. A case was registered at Khliehriat, the district headquarters town for the terror activity, he said.

An improvised explosive device that was retro-fitted in a 20 litre oil tin can and filled with pellets went up at around 1:40 am on Wednesday injuring a policeman and damaging some buildings at the reserve police line.

The banned rebel outfit the HNLC later issued a statement claiming responsibility for the IED blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

