EU executive takes legal steps against Poland, Hungary over LGBTIQ rights

The European Union's executive launched legal cases against Hungary and Poland on Thursday for violations of fundamental rights of LGBTIQ people. The European Commission said its action against Hungary related to a new law that bans schools using materials deemed as promoting homosexuality, which many in the EU see as restrictive, discriminatory and infringing on human rights.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 16:36 IST
Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union's executive launched legal cases against Hungary and Poland on Thursday for violations of fundamental rights of LGBTIQ people.

The European Commission said its action against Hungary related to a new law that bans schools using materials deemed as promoting homosexuality, which many in the EU see as restrictive, discriminatory, and infringing on human rights. The action against Poland related to the decision by some regions and municipalities to declare themselves "LGBT-ideology free zones", and the authorities' failure to respond to inquiries on this matter.

"The two-member states now have two months to respond to the arguments put forward by the Commission," the executive said in a statement. "Otherwise, the Commission may decide to send them a reasoned opinion and in a further step refer them to the Court of Justice of the European Union."

