In Bihar, man arrested for duping people by posing as CBI officer

A local resident here has been arrested for swindling money from people by posing as a high-ranking CBI officer, a senior police official said on Thursday.

East Champaran Superintendent of Police Naveen Chandra Jha told reporters at the district headquarters here that the accused, aged about 25 years, was caught in a raid conducted Wednesday night and several incriminating objects were seized from his possession.

The recovered items include an ''identity card'' describing the accused, Amol Kumar, as an ''SP'' with the CBI, a fake seal of the investigating agency and Rs 5.66 lakh in cash, Jha said.

''Amol used to dupe people with promises of jobs, besides coercing them into parting with money by threatening them with action by the investigating agency. He was caught red-handed from a school premises in Govindganj police station area, said the SP.

He added that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and asserted ''we have sufficient evidence which would prove before the court of law Amols involvement in fraudulent activities for past one year''.

