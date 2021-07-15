Left Menu

New Commandant of Coast Guard Station in Thiruvananthapuram

New Commandant of Coast Guard Station in Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, July 15 (PTI):Commandant Sreekumar G on Thursday assumed charge of command of the Indian Coast Guard Station at Vizhinjam here.

He took charge from Commandant V K Varghese in a ceremony at the station.

Commandant Varghese, who was in command of the station for more than four years, would assume charge of the Coast Guard store depot in Kochi,a defence press release said.

''I will follow the footsteps of my predecessor and try to take the developmental projects initiated by him to further strengthen the coastal security apparatus and search and rescue operation capability of the Indian Coast Guard at this strategically important part of our nation,'' Sreekumar said.

He hails from Haripad, Alappuzha district, and graduated in physics from NSS College, Changanassery.

He has specialised in computer applications, cyber law, shipping and various courses related to national security,the release said.

He is a recipient of commendation from Director General, Coast Guard, for meritorious service in 1996, 2010 and 2014, it added.

