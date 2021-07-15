Lebanon's PM-designate Hariri says he has given up on cabinet formation

Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday he had given up on the task of forming a new cabinet after a meeting with President Michel Aoun that lasted barely 20 minutes.

"It is clear we will not be able to agree with his excellency the president," Hariri told reporters after meeting.

"That is why I excuse myself from government formation." (Reporting By Beirut Bureau, writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

