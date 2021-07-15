Surgeon kidnapped from Agra, rescued in Rajasthan

A doctor kidnapped from Agra was rescued from the clutches of miscreants in Chambal ravines in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Thursday, police said.

Umakant Gupta (60), a senior surgeon, was kidnapped from Agra on Tuesday night by gangster Badan Singh and his accomplices, who were demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore from his family, they said.

Agra Superintendent of Police (SP) Botre Rohan Pramod said an FIR under Section 364 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged at Itmad-ud-daulah police station on complaint of the doctor’s wife Vidhya Gupta.

In a joint operation conducted by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan police, the surgeon was rescued and two suspects – Pawan and Anjali Meena alias Mangla Patidar alias Sandhya – were detained late on Wednesday, police said, adding the kingpin and two others, involved in the case, have absconded.

Dholpur SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat said that the detained suspects and the doctor were handed over to UP police officials for further investigation. Agra Additional Director General (ADG) Rajeev Krishna has declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Badan Singh and Rs 25,000 each for news around the other two accused. During preliminary investigation, the doctor’s car was spotted near Dholpur, Krishna said.

After that, police of all bordering districts in Rajasthan were alerted, he added.

On Wednesday morning, a team led by SP Botre Rohan Pramod was sent to Dholpur after receiving information from Rajasthan police regarding the detention of one of the suspects – Pawan, the ADG said.

Pawan told police that he dropped the doctor near the bordering area of Morena and Dholpur in the ravines of Chambal valley. According to police, the gang had sent a letter to Gupta's house, asking for the ransom of Rs 5 crore.

On the day he was abducted, Anjali Meena who hails from Maharashtra called Gupta and asked him to meet her at Bhagwan Talkies in Agra. She had been in touch with the doctor after her brother’s operation at his nursing home, police said.

She sat in his car and forced him to drive according to her instructions while his vehicle was being chased by four armed bikers, they added.

“She asked me to drive towards Sadar and then Rohta Nahar,'' Gupta told PTI.

''At Rohta Nahar, four men entered my car. They slapped me and asked me to remain quiet…after that, I was taken on a bike to a village where I was kept in a room, guarded by a man,'' he said.

''When police reached to rescue me, I thought I was being resold to another gang, but then I saw the policemen in uniform…'' he added.

