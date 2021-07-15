Russia bans investigative news outlet 'Proekt' on national security grounds

Russia declared the 'Proekt' investigative news outlet an "undesirable" organisation on Thursday, effectively banning it, on the grounds that it constituted a threat to national security, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's authorities also labelled eight journalists as "foreign agents", including reporters from 'Proekt' and from Open Media outlets, the report said.

