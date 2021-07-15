Maha: Fire at grain godown in Dombivili; no casualties

A fire erupted at a grain godown in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze broke out at the godown on the third floor of the three-storey building, located near Dombivili railway station, in the afternoon, chief of the civic disaster management cell Santosh Kadam said. Two fire engines of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation and a water tanker rushed to the scene and battled the blaze, which was put out by evening, the official said. No one was injured in the fire, cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)