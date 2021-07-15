Maha: three cops transferred for `shielding' sand mafia

Three police officials attached to Bhokardan police station in Jalna district of Maharashtra were transferred on Thursday for allegedly shielding some persons involved in illegal sand mining, sources said.

Superintendent of Police Vinayak Deshmukh issued an order shunting out a police inspector and two junior officials, they said.

On July 8, Bhokardan police impounded five tractors carrying sand and detained five persons for illegal mining at Walsa and Khalsa villages.

But later the accused were allowed to go and the tractors were released, sources said. A video of tractors laden with sand being released circulated on social media, after which the SP took action, sources added. The five men who had been allowed to go have been arrested and further probe is on.

