Left Menu

Maha: three cops transferred for `shielding' sand mafia

Three police officials attached to Bhokardan police station in Jalna district of Maharashtra were transferred on Thursday for allegedly shielding some persons involved in illegal sand mining, sources said.Superintendent of Police Vinayak Deshmukh issued an order shunting out a police inspector and two junior officials, they said.On July 8, Bhokardan police impounded five tractors carrying sand and detained five persons for illegal mining at Walsa and Khalsa villages.But later the accused were allowed to go and the tractors were released, sources said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 15-07-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:41 IST
Maha: three cops transferred for `shielding' sand mafia
  • Country:
  • India

Three police officials attached to Bhokardan police station in Jalna district of Maharashtra were transferred on Thursday for allegedly shielding some persons involved in illegal sand mining, sources said.

Superintendent of Police Vinayak Deshmukh issued an order shunting out a police inspector and two junior officials, they said.

On July 8, Bhokardan police impounded five tractors carrying sand and detained five persons for illegal mining at Walsa and Khalsa villages.

But later the accused were allowed to go and the tractors were released, sources said. A video of tractors laden with sand being released circulated on social media, after which the SP took action, sources added. The five men who had been allowed to go have been arrested and further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021