Ensure rear view mirrors in two-wheelers: HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure that two- wheelers are mandatorily fitted with rear view mirrors on both the sides.

The State Transport Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police should ensure strict implementation of this rule already in the statute book, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

Advertisement

The bench gave the direction while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from advocate B Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur.

The petitioner sought to levy a fine of Rs 500 on those who ride two-wheelers without the two rear view mirrors and Rs 1,500 on repeat offenders.

The number of two-wheelers in the State had increased manifold from 32.14 lakh in 1999 to 2.49 crore in 2020. A majority of fatal road accidents involved two-wheelers.

Rear view mirrors on both sides of the handle-bar are essential parts of these vehicles since they help the riders to keep a better view of the traffic behind them.

But, most of the two-wheeler riders remove the rear view mirrors either for styling purposes or for other reasons and the traffic police seldom fine them.

The absence of rear view mirrors was viewed seriously by the police in other States, petitioner pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)