POCSO court sentences man to 20 years in jail for raping nine-year-old girl

A special POCSO court here Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for raping a nine-year-old girl in 2015, according to the prosecution lawyer. The Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act judge Harsh Vardhan said if the fine amount is not submitted, the convict, Monu, would have to serve one more year. The rape incident took place on 27th July 2015 in the Bihari Pura- Sudama Puri area under the Vijay Nagar police station. According to the case details, the incident happened when the girl’s mother had gone to buy vegetables from the market and her father was at work in a factory in Delhi. When the minor girl came out of her house to throw garbage in a vacant plot, her neighbor Monu called her on the pretext of bringing cigarettes for him. She denied, but after his repeated requests she went to him and he asked her to bring a matchbox from his room. When she reached the gate, he dragged her inside and raped her, the POCSO court Special Prosecutor Utakarsh Vats said. The girl’s mother and other women gathered there when the nine-year-old cried for help, the lawyer said.

Monu then jumped the boundary wall and fled away.

After listening to the witnesses and arguments, the court convicted Monu Thursday. Vats said that the court ordered the fine to be paid to the girl. If the convict fails to deposit the money, he would have to spend one more year in jail, PTI COR TIR TIR

