2 killed in clash over land dispute in Jhalawar

Two persons were killed in group clashes over a land dispute at a village in Jhalawar district following which an SHO was suspended and five other policemen were withdrawn from field duty, officials said Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday afternoon at Bareda village under Sarola police station of Jhalawar district. The two deceased have been identified as Bharat Malav (28) and Pappulal Gurjar (28), both from the same village. While Malav was killed allegedly after being attacked with sharp weapons and sticks by those from the rival group, the family of Gurjar, who was detained in connection with Malav’s death, claimed Gurjar died after he was thrashed by police in custody.

The police have denied the allegation, and tightened security in the village.

Jhalawar SP Kiran Kang Siddhu said it was not a custodian death and the actual reason would be clear only after the receipt of postmortem report.

She said the two bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem by a medical board on Thursday. The situation in Sarola is peaceful and the last rites of the two deceased have also been performed, she said, and added that one accused, Parmanand Gurjar, was detained and attempts are underway to nab the others. Both the groups have filed cross FIRs under IPC sections relating to murder.

Sarola SHO Raghuveer Singh has been suspended and five other police personnel sent to police line as it was beyond their duty to be present on the land plot when one group was plowing it, she said.

The clashes between two groups, led by Pappulal Gurjar and Bharat Malav, erupted Wednesday noon when Bharat Malav and his people came to plough the land, Jhalawar ASP Rajesh Yadav said.

