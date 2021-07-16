Charges could be brought in U.S. over Haitian assassination -U.S. official
Charges could be brought in the United States related to the killing of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moise, a U.S. senior administration official said on Thursday.
"If charges can be brought in the United States, they will be brought," the administration official said.
Moise was shot dead early on July 7 at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans.
