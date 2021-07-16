US: 4 officers shot, 2 critically, in Texas standoff with man

Four officers were shot and wounded, two critically, after a man barricaded himself in a house in a small West Texas town, authorities said.

The episode began about 2 pm on Thursday in a residential street in Levelland, about 50 kilometers west of Lubbock.

Details were sketchy, but Levelland Police said in a social media posting that three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital, while one went to a Levelland hospital.

A statement from the Levelland hospital said it went on lockdown.

Police said one of the wounded officers was from the Levelland Police force. Hockley County sheriff's deputies, the FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock police tactical unit were assisting Levelland Police at the crime scene.

