Russian defence ministry website taken down by cyberattack - TASS

The Russian defence ministry's website was unavailable on Friday after the state TASS news agency reported it had been hit by a distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

A DDoS attack is a cyber attack in which hackers attempt to flood a network with unusually high volumes of data traffic in order to paralyse it.

There was no immediate comment from the defence ministry.

