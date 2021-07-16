Left Menu

Suspected sharp shooter of Tajpuriya gang arrested in Rohini

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 15:00 IST
An alleged sharp shooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang was arrested here and a country-made pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said on Friday.

The accused Shahil alias Punit Kumar is a resident of Siraspur village, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Pranav Tayal, said, ''On Thursday, the special staff team of our district got information that a sharp shooter of Tillu Tajpuriya gang, having illegal arms with him, will be coming to meet his friends at Japanese Park, Sec-10 Rohini. A trap was laid and the accused identified as Sahil was arrested.'' A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, he said.

''During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was in touch with a gangster named Hemant alias Chicku, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail,'' Tayal said.

Kumar told police that he was given the pistol by the Tajpuriya gang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

