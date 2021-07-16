Suspected sharp shooter of Tajpuriya gang arrested in Rohini

An alleged sharp shooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang was arrested here and a country-made pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said on Friday.

The accused Shahil alias Punit Kumar is a resident of Siraspur village, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Pranav Tayal, said, ''On Thursday, the special staff team of our district got information that a sharp shooter of Tillu Tajpuriya gang, having illegal arms with him, will be coming to meet his friends at Japanese Park, Sec-10 Rohini. A trap was laid and the accused identified as Sahil was arrested.'' A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, he said.

''During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was in touch with a gangster named Hemant alias Chicku, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail,'' Tayal said.

Kumar told police that he was given the pistol by the Tajpuriya gang.

