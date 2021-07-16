Yara to continue buying Belarus potash, sanctions have had "some" impact, CEO says
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 16-07-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 15:09 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara said on Friday it would continue to buy potash from Belarus with only "some" of its imports affected by the European Union trade restrictions with the eastern European nation.
Western powers have piled sanctions on Belarus, including some of its potash exports, after the country on May 23 forced a Ryanair aircraft to land in Minsk and arrested a dissident journalist.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belarus leader has little to fear from EU sanctions - analysts
Detained Belarus dissident's girlfriend graduates in absentia
EU's von der Leyen says flow of illegal migrants from Belarus 'politically motivated'
Lukashenko orders closure of Belarus border with Ukraine - BelTA
Twitter unblocks accounts of Belarus 'embassies' it suspended