Yara to continue buying Belarus potash, sanctions have had "some" impact, CEO says

Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara said on Friday it would continue to buy potash from Belarus with only "some" of its imports affected by the European Union trade restrictions with the eastern European nation.

Western powers have piled sanctions on Belarus, including some of its potash exports, after the country on May 23 forced a Ryanair aircraft to land in Minsk and arrested a dissident journalist.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)