UK does not need to decide on budget timing now-government spokesperson
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government does not need to make a decision now about when its annual budget will be held, a spokesperson said after a media report that it could be delayed until next year.
The spokesperson said a planned spending review will be launched in the usual way.
