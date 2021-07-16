Left Menu

Maha: Man commits suicide at Mumbra creek; body recovered after four days

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:13 IST
The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered on Friday, four days after he allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Mumbra creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

The victim Arbaz Shaikh, a resident of Thakurpada, had allegedly jumped into the creek from Chuha Bridge on the afternoon of July 13, civic disaster management chief Santosh Kadam said. Local firemen, a team from the regional disaster management cell, divers and police have since been carrying out a frantic search for the body, the official said.

The TRDF team had been looking for the body using two boats for over 10 hours on Thursday, and finally local fishermen recovered the body on Friday, he said.

The body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem and the motive behind the extreme act is yet to be ascertained, he added.

