Tanzania Consulates for South India Strengthening India-Tanzania ties

Tanzania and India have traditionally close relations for last 70 years and enjoy mutual trust in various economic and developmental activities. Strengthening this relationship in Southern India, Tanzania had appointed Mr. Krishna N. Pimple as Honorary Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania in Chennai for the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. In order to further business and other developments as well as Covid-19 in view, Tanzania has decided to extend its South Indian presence from Chennai to Kochi, Bengaluru and Vishakhapatnam through installation of Honorary Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania at these centers. The Consulates at Kochi and Bengaluru were inaugurated recently by H.E. Mr. Baraka H. Luvanda, the High Commissioner of Tanzania to India. Speaking on the occasion at Kochi, Mr. T. J. Vinod, MLA Ernakulam, said that this would address the needs for the State of Kerala and strengthen the ties between the two countries. Adv. Mr. M. Anilkumar, Mayor of Kochi, welcomed the High Commissioner and said the opening of an office was an important step in increasing trade and business and that he has assured all his support. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. greeted H. E. Baraka Luvanda and Mr. Krishna Pimple, Hon. Counsul and expressed his happiness on the opening of the Tanzania Consulate in Bangaluru. Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that opening of the consulate office in Bengaluru would strengthen opportunities of collaboration in between Karnataka and Tanzania. Mr. B. Vinod Kumar, Vice-chairman, Telangana State Planning Board graced the occasion of the inauguration of the liaison office of Tanzanian Consul in Hyderabad. He said that the initiative would add to the growth of ties between the two countries with efforts for a direct flight between Dar es Salaam to Hyderabad. Shri. Thaneeru Harish Rao, Minister of Finance, Telangana met Hon High Commissioner as well as Hon Consul and thanked them for setting up liaison office. He offered all his support for increase in trade and industry between the two countries. H. E. Mr. Baraka H. Luvanda has spoken about these consular services as a positive initiative for bringing southern India closer to Tanzania and facilitation in trade, business, investment, tourism and mutual interactions between India and Tanzania. Mr. Krishna N. Pimple, Honorary Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania in Chennai under Consular Jurisdiction for the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, had organized this initiative. Earlier in Feb 2021, Mr. Krishna N. Pimple was commissioned as the Honorary Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania in Chennai. Minister of Industries, Tamil Nadu, Shri. Thiru M.C. Sampat graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The Consul General of the Unites States of America H.E. Judith Ravin, Honorary Consuls of various nations, Dr. Bernard Kibesse Dy. Governor, Bank of Tanzania, CII, IACC had attended the function at the Tanzania Consulate in Chennai.

YouTube link - ''Krishna Pimple expresses on his appointment as Hon Consul of TANZANIA'' https://youtu.be/Z7EwjFSoHCU ''Baraka Luvanda High Commissioner ,Tanzania'' https://youtu.be/6wFB-jihJAo PWR PWR

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)