Man, woman commit suicide in UP

A man and a woman, who were reportedly in a relationship, allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree near their houses in Poli village, police said on Friday.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man and a woman, who were reportedly in a relationship, allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree near their houses in Poli village, police said on Friday. The incident took place under Aklera police station in Jhalawar district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said. The deceased were identified as Govind Singh Meena (23) and Bhulibai Meena (20), both belonging to the same village, police said. They were reportedly present at their respective houses in the village on Thursday night and were likely to have gone to an agriculture field later where they allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and CO Devender Singh Rajawat said. Initial investigation revealed that they had a love affair for some sometime, however, they were related and the deceased woman was married off a few years ago but she had been living at her parents' house, he further said. Their bodies were recovered and and handed over to their family after post-mortem, police said.

The reason behind their extreme step is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from their possession, they said. A case under section 174 of CrPC was registered, police said.

