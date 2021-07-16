Left Menu

COVID-19 third wave: Ensure economic activities, Maha CM tells officials

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:56 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked district collectors to be in touch with the industrial sector to ensure the state's economic cycle and livelihood of citizens does not get disturbed due to a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Speaking to collectors and civic chiefs through video-conferencing, Thackeray said they must prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure economic activities continue in case of a third wave of infections.

The CM said industrial units should set up temporary accommodation for staff within the factory premises, and collectors should help them find suitable places and arrange for transport in cases where the first option is not possible.

Expressing concern over the rise in cases in some districts, the CM asked authorities to increase tests, stop crowding and ensure people adhere to outbreak norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

