Huge cache of explosives, ammo recovered in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces have recovered a huge cache of explosives, including 51-mm mortar shells, and ammunition in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Friday.

''Based on credible inputs, a joint team of police, Army and the CRPF launched a search operation in the Nawdal-Tral area of Awantipora. During the search operation, a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition was recovered,'' a police spokesperson said.

He said the recoveries included seven 51-mm mortar shells, 260 Pika rounds and other incriminating materials that were kept hidden underground by terrorists.

The official said a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Tral police station and further investigation is in progress.

