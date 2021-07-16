DCW issues notice to Delhi Police, seeks details about steps taken to reduce stalking cases

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking details about the steps being taken to reduce cases of stalking, noting that such cases are on the rise in the city.

In a statement, the DCW said an incident was reported where a Class XI student was hacked to death with an axe by a stalker. Investigation reports showed that the girl had rejected his advances and he decided to kill her in anger. Considering the severity of the matter and the increasing number of stalking cases in Delhi, DCW has issued a notice to the Delhi Police, the statement said. DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, ''Delhi witnessed a horrific case where a school going girl was hacked to death with an axe by a stalker. We believe stalking is a very serious crime and needs timely action so as to ensure safety of the girl. ''We have issued notice to the Delhi Police seeking a report on stalking crimes in Delhi. We want a strong system to be made where no one even dares to commit such crimes.'' The Commission has asked all Deputy Commissioners of Police about cases of stalking reported in their district. ''The Commission wants to know how many such cases have been reported in the last two years, how many FIRs have been registered, how many people have been arrested, how many are out on bail and how many are repeat offenders,'' the statement said. The Commission has asked the police about the steps they have been taking to reduce cases of stalking in Delhi. Police are now supposed to submit a reply to the Commission before July 21 post which it would send recommendations to the government and the police, it stated.

