U.S. sanctions seven Chinese individuals over Hong Kong crackdown

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:05 IST
The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese individuals over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold Beijing accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony.

A separate updated business advisory issued by the Biden administration highlighted U.S. government concerns about the impact on international companies of Hong Kong's national security law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

