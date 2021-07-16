U.S. sanctions seven Chinese individuals over Hong Kong crackdown
- United States
The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese individuals over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold Beijing accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony.
A separate updated business advisory issued by the Biden administration highlighted U.S. government concerns about the impact on international companies of Hong Kong's national security law.
