Officer injured as assailants hurl petrol bombs at police team in Kerala

A police officer was injured on Friday when a gang, comprising 15-20 motorcycle borne assailants, hurled 'petrol' bombs at a patrolling team at Neyyar near here,police said.

The gang attacked the team early morning today injuring Civil Police Officer Tinu Joseph, they said.

''They came on bikes and threw petrol bombs at us.

One of our officers got injured in the head and he is recuperating at a hospital here.A few days ago, we arrested the leader of the gang in a case.This is suspected to be a retaliation,'' police told PTI.

The gang also damaged a police jeep when the team went to a nearby area in search of the assailants.

Police said a search was on and the suspects were absconding.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

