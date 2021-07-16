DNA on 9-yr-old rape-murder victim matched with sample of accused: Assam DGP

The foreign DNA found on the body of a nine-year-old rape-murder victim in Bhuragaon area of Morigaon district has matched with that of the sample collected from the main accused in the case, a 65-year-old man, a top police officer said on Friday.

The accused, who hailed from the same village as the victim, is already in police custody.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said, ''In the Bhuragaon rape case, we got a DNA match. We wish this new development could give succour & strength to the family members of the 9-yearr-old rape and murder victim.'' He further said that the development would help the police prepare a ''watertight charge sheet'' in the case.

''According to the report received today, the DNA of the accused is a match with the foreign DNA found in the victim. Bravo @Morigaonpolice,'' the DGP added.

The 65-year-old man was arrested on June 27 as the main accused in the case.

The victim was found dead in a jute field near the Brahmaputra river on June 20.

The accused had sustained a bullet injury on his leg while allegedly trying to flee police custody during a re- enactment of the crime on July 2.

He reportedly confessed to have raped and killed the nine-year-old girl.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who lso holds the Home portfolio, had met the victim's parents after the incident and assured them of speedy justice.

