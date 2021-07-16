Left Menu

Andhra govt welcomes Centre's decision on Krishna and Godavari projects

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday welcomed the decision of the Ministry of Jal Shakti that projects on Krishna and Godavari will be kept under the control of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) for their operations and maintenance.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:46 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday welcomed the decision of the Ministry of Jal Shakti that projects on Krishna and Godavari will be kept under the control of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) for their operations and maintenance. According to the notice issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the order will come into effect from October 14, 2021.

Andhra Pradesh Engineer in Chief C Narayana Reddy said the Government of Andhra Pradesh welcomes the notification as it is a requirement under the state reorganisation act and it will ensure that the due share of Andhra Pradesh is released by the boards and utilised by the state. However, Narayana Reddy said that there are some issues that need to be fine-tuned in the notification to achieve the desired objective and the state will take up those issues with the Centre and ensure that those issues are resolved at the earliest.

Telangana government drawing water from projects on River Krishna and starting power generation led to disputes between both Telugu states. As Telangana continued with power generation despite KRMB suggestions, Andhra Pradesh approached the Centre.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister and approached the Supreme Court too. (ANI)

